A right royal period political intrigue

The autumn season of Highlights Touring Theatre comes to Wingates next week.

The programme is packed with musical and theatrical gems, and on Thursday, October 5, Agent of Influence: The Secret Life Of Pamela More will be on stage at Wingates Village Institute.

The drama tells the tale of Lady Pamela, fashion columnist and socialite, who is recruited by MI5 to keep notes on Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII, who are suspected to be colluding with the German Embassy.

But Pamela suddenly realises that what began as an adventure has led to a deadly struggle for power in a world in the shadow of war.

Fluff Productions stars Rebecca Dunn in this little jewel of a glamorous period drama. Seamed stockings, spies and dinner at the embassy anyone?

It is a gripping one-person play by Sarah Sigal and a real tour-de-force by talented young actress Rebecca Dunn.

If you are a fan of Netflix series The Crown and love historic tales of diplomatic and political intrigue then you will probably love this highly atmospheric story, set in the tense years leading up to the Second World War.

Tickets cost £8.50 adults, £7 concs, £5 children, £20 family, available by calling 01669 620512.