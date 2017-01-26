Cinders and her pals take on the baddies to break the evil curse

With almost 1,000 tickets already sold, Morpeth Pantomime Society’s annual show opens tonight, (Thursday).

Taking on Cinderella in Pantoland with three months of rehearsals, 150 costumes, 30 wigs, four make-up artists, two trapdoors, a cave entrance, a giant’s head, a Delorean, a Tardis, a sonic screwdriver, a flying carpet, 11 songs, five big dance routines and a fabulous backstage and lighting crew from King Edward VI School, Morpeth Pantomime Society is ready.

Morpeth Pantomime Society perform Cinderella in Pantoland

Two new members of the cast are Mark Welfare and his son, Lucas. Tragically, wife and mother, Nicky, died in July last year from a rare and little known but deadly leiomyosarcoma of the uterus, a fibroid gone rogue.

Donations raised from this year’s sale of pantomime programmes are being put towards the cost of a Newcastle PhD Fellowship Research Programme into this uncommon cancer.

Another new member of the cast Stacey Belisle said: “I absolutely love being part of the society. Everyone is amazing.”

The show runs from tonight until Saturday at KEVI. Tickets cost £5, available by calling 07715 858942 or visiting www.morpethpantomimesociety.com

