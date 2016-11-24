It’s panto time for society – oh yes it is!

Ponteland Repertory Society is once again promising a great night out with its pantomime, which started this week.
The group is performing Aladdin at Ponteland Memorial Hall until Saturday.
And the show includes all the pantomime favourites, including a dame who is playing his son’s mother and laugh-out-loud scenes.
The society’s youth theatre group, the Preppies, will also be on stage.
Performances take place at 7pm each night, with a matinee at 2pm on Saturday.
Tickets cost £8 for adults, £6 for under 16s. Visit www.pontelandrep.co.uk to book your seats.