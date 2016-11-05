Audiences are being asked to lock away their logic, suspend their disbelief and join Oliver Meech’s comedy magic show – a fun-filled fusion of magic, mirth and mind-reading with amazing tricks inspired by astounding science.

In a show for the QI generation that was a total sell-out at the Edinburgh Fringe 2013 and 2014, Oliver meddles with forces we barely understand and delivers his mind boggling magic with an easy humour and audience banter, at Middleton and Todridge Village Hall on Saturday, November 12, at 7.30pm, with his show When Magic and Science Collide.

Described as an extremely enjoyable romp through science, magic and the science of magic – his show invites plenty of audience participation to support his well executed tricks and builds to an astonishing, ‘how did he do that’ finale.

Magic consultant Oliver has worked on the Discovery Channel’s Breaking Magic and collaborated with artists including Olivier award-winning actor/director Christopher Green and Booker-nominated author Sarah Waters. Off-stage, he is the author of three critically-acclaimed magic books for magicians, distributed worldwide, and was one of the youngest people to lecture at The Magic Circle, the world’s most exclusive magic society.

The show will delight everyone from age seven to 107.

Tickets are £8 adults, £4 children from 01670 772600 or ww.highlightsnorth.co.uk

The show will also be on stage at Amble’s Parish Hall on Sunday, November 13, at 7.30pm.

The audience at Amble have the chance to take part in a special workshop on how magic and science collide during the day. For more information see www.highlightsnorth.co.uk