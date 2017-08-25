Nikki goes from front of house to centre stage

A delighted singer and dancer is stepping out from the shadows to take the spotlight in a theatre charity show.

Morpeth woman Nikki Simm may be a familiar face to theatre-goers in Newcastle as she currently has a front-of-house role at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House.

But little do they know that she is a talented performer in her own right — and now she is set to prove it as she prepares to make her stage debut at the iconic venue.

The 28-year-old will be taking a bow in a special variety show at the theatre to raise funds for local charities.

The production has been organised at the historic building in aid of the Northumberland Masonic Charities Association and the Tyne Theatre and Opera House Preservation Trust.

And Ms Simm is over the moon to be playing her part.

She will be singing a number from hit West End stage show Les Miserables, accompanied by a dance routine.

“This is a tremendous theatre with a lot of history,” she said.

“I’m delighted to be able to perform for such good causes, and I’d urge everyone to come along and support the theatre and the charities.”

In addition to raising funds for good causes, the show will also take the form of an anniversary party, in more ways than one.

Taking place at one of the oldest Victorian theatres in the world, the show will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Opera House, while the Northumberland Freemasons will be raising funds as their organisation marks three centuries of service.

Bringing it all together is a team headed by James Horner from Byker Masonic Hall, which also has a landmark anniversary as it reaches its 50th year.

Mr Horner has been fund-raising with the 2CC initiative for many years, and the variety show is his latest idea.

“Everyone taking part, both on stage and behind the scenes, including the bar staff, has given up their time free to help the cause,” he said.

“We’re raising funds for the Northumberland Masonic Charities Association (NMCA) and the Tyne Theatre and Opera House Preservation Trust.

“We’ve a great bill, including our compere Tom Jobes, who will be performing from his wide repertoire, and bands The North, The Moonstones and The Baldy Holly Band.

“We’ve comedy from The 2 Martins and Pete Peverley, who will perform his famous Bobby Thompson routine.

“There’s also lots more singing, dancing and comedy from a host of other first class entertainers, who will make the show complete.”

The event takes place on Sunday, September 3, at 1pm.

Tickets cost £10, plus booking fees when booking online or over the phone, available by calling 0844 249 1000 or visiting www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk