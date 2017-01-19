Panto worlds collide in show

A flurry of children’s classic stories and fairytales will be on stage in Morpeth next week as the town’s annual pantomime takes place.

It will the 38th year that Morpeth Pantomime Society has put on a show for the community — a testament to its productions.

Cinderella in Pantoland has been written by the society’s own Gordon Carr, and is a story that takes Cinders into the worlds of Jack and the Beanstalk, Aladdin and Oz.

Four very wicked villains, tired of losing out to the goodies, cast a spell on Cinderella’s wedding and, even worse, ban all ‘happy ever after’ endings.

So Cinderella and her three friends, as well as two doctors, a carpet salesman and special help from her Fairy Godmother, set out to break this evil curse. Does she do it? Of course she does. But how? For that you’ll have to see the show.

Society membership has almost doubled this year, and Newminster Middle School pupils will recognise a certain teacher, Andy Cottiss, in the show.

This year, he is playing the part of a baddie and the audience has the society’s permission to ‘boo’.

Father and son, Eric and Elliot Tolman are playing a comic double act.

And there is a magic carpet, Delorean, Tardis, a basket balloon and Hercules the panto horse.

But for Cinders and her pals to succeed, they will need the enthusiastic encouragement and participation of the audience.

Of course, the pantomime is totally family friendly and will provide a fun and enjoyable show for all ages.

It runs from Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28, at King Edward VI High School, Morpeth.

Thursday and Friday performances take place at 7pm, while on the Saturday there will be 1pm matinee and 6pm evening performance.

Tickets cost £5, available from 07715 858942 or www.morpethpantomimesociety.com