Play is fitting tribute to much loved writer

A musical play first staged in 2001 will be re-staged by Morpeth St George’s Community Players next week.

The group will be presenting a musical play written for them by Rose Reeve and first staged in 2001 when they perform Crusader — the story of Ellen Wilkinson and the town of Jarrow.

It will be staged in the Church Hall, from Thursday, November 24 to Saturday, November 26.

Jared Johnson, who is directing the production with a cast of more than 30, said: “Autumn marks the 80th anniversary of the Jarrow March so it seems a very appropriate time to stage Crusader again, and it is a story which certainly deserves a second telling.

“Unfortunately, Rose died earlier this year after a protracted battle against myeloma. I know she was delighted that we were presenting Crusader a second time and would have loved to have led the musicians again, but sadly this was not to be.

“We hope the new production will be a fitting tribute to Rose — a hugely talented and prolific musician, who was a great friend to the Community Players and who contributed significantly to the musical life of St George’s URC in a wider context.”

The play is set in Palmer’s shipyard in 1850.

Tickets are available from the Chantry Tourist Information Centre.