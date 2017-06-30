Pupils rock the monster musical

Monster mayhem took over Morpeth schools as almost 200 pupils staged their own rock ‘n’ roll musical.

The Rocky Monster Show was played to packed audiences over two days earlier this month by youngsters from Newminster and Chantry middle schools.

The Rocky Monster Show performed by pupils of Chantry and Newminster Middle Schools in Morpeth.

The bizarre musical combined a riotous mix of The Addams Family, Young Frankenstein, Phantom of the Opera, Rebecca and The Rocky Horror Show as an ex-pop star turned genetics professor brought to life the ultimate rock group, headed by a clone of Elvis.

And the audience and youngsters enjoyed the rock ‘n’ roll score in equal measure as an affectionate send-up of the 1960s.

Executive Headteacher of the Three Rivers Trust Simon Taylor said: “This was a wonderful show, full of fun, great tunes and fabulous dancing.

“With almost 200 students involved from the cast, technical and stage crews, it highlighted the talent, energy and enthusiasm of our children and staff, and continued the great tradition of the creative and performing arts at the Three Rivers.”

The whole show was brought together by the pupils, with the set made by Bronze Arts Award students, tickets and programmes designed in the schools, props made by the Lego club and a sound and lighting crew providing the special effects.

And, of course, there was the singing, dancing and acting.

Students from the acting degree course at Newcastle College provided coaching, while a sixth form pupil at Morpeth’s King Edward VI School (KEVI) choreographed and taught the dances.

In addition, KEVI staff and students helped with the sound and lighting, and staff from the schools were involved with tuition and support roles.

Year 6 pupil Kate Leja said: “It was superb. We were resilient in making the show the best it could be, always striving to be better.

“The end show was amazing after the amazing guidance of our teachers and coaches.”

Charley McClellan, in Year 7, said: “The costumes and set had been designed by the pupils and it was all so creative.”

And Melissa Daglish, in Year 7, said: “The show was a wonderful mix of acting, singing and dancing, and was really funny too.”

Others delighted in their starring roles.

Sienna Howard, in Year 6, said: “I loved being part of the show. I made lots of friends and it boosted my confidence. I love being on stage as it makes me feel happy, as well as giving me butterflies.”

While Imogen Mellor, Year 6, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed being part of a brilliant performance. The best part was dancing to the Time Warp, which involved some complex dance moves.”

Leah Clark, of Year 7, added: “I have enjoyed rehearsing the show with my friends because I loved dancing and singing.”