Pupils spell out Christmas in wacky show with plenty of talent

Pupils from two of Morpeth’s schools put on a special performance at a town church earlier this month.

Newminster and Chantry students put on CHRISTMAS Spell Christmas at St James’s Church in Morpeth before the schools broke up for the Christmas holidays.

Newminster and Chantry Schools' Christmas show

The pupils performed the funny Christmas play, which tells the tale of a time-travelling TV News station.

The TV station reports on the Nativity story with hilarious results.

Cue the wackiest ever Nativity play, including Mary and Joseph in the Nazareth to Bethlehem Donkey Derby, three crazy kings doing magic tricks and three Tenor Shepherds who are taking part in Bethlehem’s Got Talent.

The schools’ choir, chamber choir and soloists performed the songs to accompany the wonderful acting and add to the performance.

With sound provided by students from the Three Rivers Learning Trust schools, tickets designed by Hope Hedley, a Year 6 pupil, posters designed by Matlida Willis, another Year 6 pupil, and mince pies made by Chantry pupils, the performance was a huge school effort.

Charlotte Jones, Curriculum Leader of Creative Arts, said: “Well done to all of the pupils and staff who were involved.”

