Shakespeare under the stars at attraction

Visitors can step back in time to the days of sword fighting and Shakespeare at a Northumberland attraction.

The Hands On History Medieval sessions continue at Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens throughout the school holidays, and on Sunday there is a treat for outdoor theatre fans.

A variety of Medieval-themed activities are available to try for the whole family, from dressing up and dancing to traditional craft sessions and sword fights, running all weekend and next week, from 11am to 5pm.

Normal admission charges apply of £9.30 adult, £5.60 child and £8.40 concessions.

Meanwhile, Shakespeare’s hilarious cross-gartered and cross-dressing comedy Twelfth Night can be seen at the estate on Sunday, courtesy of the Rain Or Shine Theatre Company.

The story is set in the fantastical kingdom of Illyria, where the peace of a grieving Countess and heartsick Duke is disturbed by a pair of shipwrecked lovers.

The course of true love never did run smooth.

Visitors are invited to take along their blankets and picnics for the performance of theatre under the stars.

Doors open at 6.15pm, with the show starting at 7pm. Tickets cost £15 adult, £13 child and concessions, on 0370 333 1183.

To contact Belsay Hall call 01661 881636.