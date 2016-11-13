Show tells of singer Kathleen Ferrier

Northumberland fans of the Highlights rural touring scheme have only one opportunity this autumn to catch a special performance at Wingates Village Institute.

Lucy Stevens is Kathleen Ferrier in Whattalife!, a charming, poignant and delightful show that tells the story of the great English contralto Kathleen Ferrier CBE, at the venue on Thursday, November 17.

Performed to live music, the show incorporates songs and fascinating life tales of this extraordinary woman, renowned throughout the world and greatly loved for her classical and popular recordings and concerts.

It offers audiences a window into the vivacious, private side of Kathleen’s very public life and beautifully evokes the spirit of the war and post-war years. It follows Kathleen from her debut as a singer in 1940, through her meteoric rise, to her tragic death in 1953.

Wingates Highlights promoter Louise Kirkwood said: “We’re delighted to be hosting Lucy Steven’s brilliant little show Whattalife! at Wingates. Kathleen Ferrier is still dearly loved and admired, her wonderful voice has touched the hearts of so many people, and we hope Lucy’s show will introduce Kathleen’s story to a wider audience.”

Doors open at 6.45pm. Tickets cost £8.50, concs £7, children £5, family ticket £20, from 01669 620512.