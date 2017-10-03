Society reaps rewards from 90th anniversary

A Ponteland drama group has won a prestigious accolade.

The Northern Operatic and Drama Association (NODA) has presented the Best Performance Award to Ponteland Repertory Society at a glittering awards ceremony at the Marriott Gosforth Park.

The award was given for the society’s performance of Around the World in 90 Years, which took place in April and marked the 90th anniversary of the group.

The show included the Preppies youth theatre group, and Musical Director Deborah Barry collected the award on the night.

The society is now working on its next production, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1956 musical set in 19th century Thailand, The King and I, which will be shown at Ponteland Memorial Hall from November 29 to December 2, full of musical numbers and talented performances.

Tickets are available online from ticketsource.co.uk/pontelandrepertorysociety or from the Hardware Shop, Merton Way, Ponteland.