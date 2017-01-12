Stage show finale promises to be a fairy tale treat for all the family

Special adaptations of well-loved, familiar and unfamiliar fairy tales will be coming to Morpeth this weekend for the finale after a tour across the county and beyond.

Northumberland Theatre Company will present Little Red Riding Hood and Other Tales on Saturday for the last time in the county, ending a two-month run.

Little Red Riding Hood and other stories Northumberland Theatre Company Jordan Larkin. Picture by Jane Coltman

The production is being staged with the support of Greater Morpeth Development Trust at the New Life Christian Centre, at 4pm.

The seasonal show is a combination of fairy tales in the form of a collection of funny and scary stories, including Little Red Riding Hood and The Wolf and The Fox, making ideal post-festive entertainment for family audiences.

Reviewing the show in our sister paper, the Northumberland Gazette, reporter James Willoughby said: “This talented group’s latest offering, Little Red Riding Hood and Other Stories, was an absolute treat of a show, packed with comedy, entertaining tales and, of course, a happy ending.

“It certainly was a fine family production, which offered something for all ages.”

Tickets are £5 and are available from The Chantry TIC, GMDT on 01670 503866 or the Trust’s Arts and Cultural Director Frank Rescigno on 01670 510743.