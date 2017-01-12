Stage show finale promises to be a fairy tale treat for all the family

Special adaptations of well-loved, familiar and unfamiliar fairy tales will be coming to Morpeth this weekend for the finale after a tour across the county and beyond.
Northumberland Theatre Company will present Little Red Riding Hood and Other Tales on Saturday for the last time in the county, ending a two-month run.
The production is being staged with the support of Greater Morpeth Development Trust at the New Life Christian Centre, at 4pm.
The seasonal show is a combination of fairy tales in the form of a collection of funny and scary stories, including Little Red Riding Hood and The Wolf and The Fox, making ideal post-festive entertainment for family audiences.
Reviewing the show in our sister paper, the Northumberland Gazette, reporter James Willoughby said: “This talented group’s latest offering, Little Red Riding Hood and Other Stories, was an absolute treat of a show, packed with comedy, entertaining tales and, of course, a happy ending.
“It certainly was a fine family production, which offered something for all ages.”
Tickets are £5 and are available from The Chantry TIC, GMDT on 01670 503866 or the Trust’s Arts and Cultural Director Frank Rescigno on 01670 510743.