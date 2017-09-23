Taking theatre to villages

Highlights Rural Touring Scheme has announced a new season of shows heading to village halls across the county this autumn.

As national touring companies from across all corners of the UK hit the rural roads of Northumberland, village halls are gearing up to promote and host their shows, bringing communities together for a great night out in the village.

Theatre, music, storytelling, poetry, puppetry and children’s shows are all on the menu, as well as a warm, intimate and friendly atmosphere in which to enjoy them.

Theatre shows this autumn explore varied themes.

The epic story of rural struggle is told in Harvest, a comedic murder mystery unfolds in The Alzheimer’s Whodunnit, a dying wish of a Viking burial is granted in Team Viking, and Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson are being spied on in Agent of Influence.

And Northumberland’s own NTC is presenting two new shows. The first is an adaptation of Dickens’ historical novel Barnaby Rudge, followed by a pre-Christmas treat with The Princess and the Goblin to round off the season.

After a ten-year wait, Scotland’s Puppet State Theatre is back with a new family show — an enchanting adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s short story Leaf by Niggle.

Younger audiences can enjoy the magic of puppetry in Cardboard Carnival and The Steadfast Tin Soldier.

Music offers a cross-culture, cross-genre mix from acoustic folk and Harlem Swing to flamenco fusion and Canadian indie-folk.

With 23 performances to choose from, Northumberland audiences can look forward to a good night out on their doorstep this autumn.