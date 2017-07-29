Vibrant costumes, fun characters and enthusiastic performers

Youngsters from a Northumberland first school have been praised for their summer production.

Pupils from Cambo First School staged the drama The Moon Thieves at the village hall at the end of the summer term.

Youngsters from Cambo First School in their summer production.

The story was about a cat who wanted a dish of cream, the rat who wanted a whole round cheese, Gran who wanted a silken pillow for her poor, old head, and the boy who wanted a silver penny.

One dark night they looked up at the round, white moon and each thought their dream had come true, but had it?

With fish, fireflies, animals and bright vibrant costumes worn by all, the performance was a hoot from start to finish.

Encores echoed around the packed hall and the children, some of whom took part even though they were poorly, smiled and relaxed and enjoyed their performance.

The evening was a success, but that was tinged with a little sadness.

It was the last time the Year 4 children — Abigail, Eve, Joseph, Joshua, Milo Owen, Sam and Zander — would take to the stage, as they move to new schools in September.

One audience member said: “Fabulous, I think this was the best show ever, the costumes, the singing and the acting.”

Danni Johnson said: “What was lovely was how our kids supported each other and helped each other.”