Villagers take centre stage in new musical

A new musical about Northumberland life is heading to Whalton — and villagers will be taking centre stage.

Beyond The End Of The Road has been produced by Morpeth-based performing arts company November Club from the idea of musician Kate Doherty.

Ms Doherty was inspired to write music for the show after moving from the city to a hill farm near Blanchland, and the November Club travelled the county to get ideas for stories, characters and anecdotes.

Villagers in Whalton have been involved from the initial story-gathering sessions, and some will be joining the ten-strong cast on stage.

Families have also taken part in a ‘make and do’ day to create bunting to decorate the hall, and Karen Fenwick, from Whalton WI, has made a cake with an equine theme to share during the interval.

The show culminates in a ceilidh, compered by acclaimed Northumbrian musician Alistair Anderson.

Artistic Director Cinzia Hardy said: “This is the only musical to be made based on rural life in Northumberland. We have been able to build on our unique approach to working with local communities, reaching new places and people across Northumberland.”

It is at Whalton Village Hall tomorrow (Friday), at 7.30pm, and is expected to be a sell-out.