Thousands turn out for town’s two-day festival of food and drink

Thousands enjoyed a packed weekend of food and entertainment at Morpeth’s fifth annual Festival of Food and Drink.

For the first time the event ran across two days with a packed line up of cooking demonstrations from local chefs, including MasterChef finalist Lorna Robertson.

Morpeth Food Festival 2017 The Fusiliers Band on parade. Picture by Jane Coltman

The annual event was sponsored by Stratstone Tyneside BMW and hosted more than 100 stalls, selling food and drinks right across the town.

Cooking demonstrations showcased everything from afternoon tea to the perfect sausages, and from pasta to a delicious duck dish.

And there was also a chance for the town’s home cooking talent to shine with hard-fought competitions to find the best jam, scones and sweet pie.

The best jam was won by Christine Telford with Tayberrry and a hint of strawberry. Morag Thompson took second place with a delicious Gooseberry jam.

Street entertainers at Morpeth Food Festival

Christina Coates took first and second place in the scone competition with her cheese scone and wholemeal scone, and she also won best sweet pie with an apple pie.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers marched down Newgate Street during the event on Saturday, and the Morpeth Pipe Band delighted the crowds on Sunday.

A line up of fantastic local musical talent was enjoyed through the two days at the O2 music stage near the Chantry.

Morpeth Food Festival 2017 Mayor Nic Best and WI Judge Kathleen Jones were judging scones, jam and sweet pies - tough job but someone had to do it! Picture by Jane Coltman