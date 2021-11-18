19 new pictures of what to expect in Northumberland episode of Top Gear

Presenters Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness seek to reinvent the great British camping holiday with the help of three new electric cars and three very small caravans.

They filmed it in May at locations including Berwick’s Seaview Caravan Club site, Bamburgh, Seahouses, Kirkhale Farm and the upper Coquet Valley.

The programme synopsis reveals: ‘The presenters each chose their favourite small, perfectly formed ‘micro-caravan’ to team with a state-of-the-art electric car, and set off for a peaceful getaway in the beautiful wilds of Northumberland. A peaceful getaway that somehow ended up including a Zorb-ball hillclimb… and a chilli-eating ‘hot lap’ challenge. Obviously.’

Top Gear, BBC One, Sunday, November 21, 8pm and on BBC iPlayer.

Here are 19 pictures giving more insight into what to expect...

1. Presenters Top Gear presenters Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness.

2. Camping Camping in the wilds of Northumberland.

3. Laughs Freddie and Paddy enjoying a laugh.

4. Remote Parts of the episode were filmed in Northumberland National Park.