Northumberland contestants set to feature in new BBC series Take A Hike

Take A Hike contestants hiking in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

The series features people from all walks of life will have to pull out all the stops and go head-to-head to discover the best walks the UK has to offer.

The second week in the series, airing Monday-Friday on BBC Two at 6.30pm from September 20, will feature five hikers from Alnwick, Longhirst, Cramlington, Newcastle and Hartlepool.

Each day a different hiker will host, all hoping to show the group the best walk Northumbria has to offer, whether it’s a trip to the seaside or a challenging hike in rugged countryside.

Taking it in turns to lead the walk, the walkers will rate the quality of the route, picnic, views and entertainment. Come rain or shine, uphill or down dale, will they give 10/10 or a measly 1?

All are hoping that their favourite corner of the county will win them the coveted ‘Golden Walking Stick’.

Alnwick contestant Paul, a 60-year-old civil servant, leads his walk near his home turf: the stunning coastline, starting at the fishing village of Boulmer and ending in Craster.

Longhirst hiker Teresa, 45, is an all-round action woman who has done marathons, Tough Mudder and an epic cycle to Edinburgh. She’ll be taking them to the west of Northumberland: to Kielder, England’s largest forest, home to over 200 square miles of trees.

Cramlington student Jasmine, 20, takes them on a coastal walk around Whitley Bay, starting at St Mary’s lighthouse, and heading south to Cullercoats Bay, in a bid to convince the others you can’t beat a seaside stroll.

Fashion-mad marketing assistant Angus, 24, from Newcastle, guides the group around his favourite walk at Harbottle Castle and Lake, while Hartlepool comedian Stephanie, 52, is hoping that her 5km walk to Northumberland’s most famous landmark, Hadrian’s Wall, will scoop her the top prize.

Take A Hike began on BBC Two last week, featuring some of the best walks Devon has to offer, available on iPlayer now.

The final week of walks will take place in Scotland from Monday, September 27.

Take A Hike in Northumbria begins Monday, September 20 on BBC Two at 6.30pm.