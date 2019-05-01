Cheers to county award success for St Mary’s Inn

A Northumberland pub is raising a glass to itself after being named as the best in the county.

The National Pub and Bar Awards has announced its 94 county winners and St Mary’s Inn, near Stannington, is celebrating after lifting the trophy for Northumberland.

It will now compete for the regional and national titles.

The accolades reward the trade for overall retail excellence, best practice and individual entrepreneurship.

“Having only recently reopened, we are delighted to have been named as best in Northumberland,” said a spokesman at St Mary’s Inn.

“We are about warmth and generosity, whether a guest comes to eat, drink or stay.

“The inn boasts friendly hospitality, flavoursome food, local ales, cosy corners, real fires and 11 well-appointed bedrooms. Large yet inviting.”

St Mary’s Inn will be officially crowned at a red-carpet celebration at BAFTA, Piccadilly, London, on Wednesday, May 22, along with the other county winners. At the grand final, 15 regional winners will also be announced, as well as the overall National Pub and Bar of the Year.

To celebrate its county award, St Mary’s Inn is offering guests 10 per cent off all stays if booked before May 31, 2019, with the offer valid until the end of the year.

To book, use code BEST2019 online or call direct on 01670 293293.