Fair Day to be held after appointments

The Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade has confirmed that Fair Day in June will take place this year.

There had been concerns earlier this year that the event would not go ahead given the ever-increasing demands of running it, but the group has made some organisational changes to ensure it would be held.

Chamber spokesman John Beynon said: “We have brought in two professionals to help run the show.

“Mark Wilson, who with his late father has participated in the fair since day one, will continue one of the main successes over the last couple of years – the food court that will again take place in Oldgate.

“This comprises of street food from around the world, with a marquee sitting area.

“On Bridge Street we have Dawn Hodgkins from North East Markets, who has years of experience in running similar events.

“She will bring in an increased number of high quality non-food stalls.

“All the other attractions will be taking place as usual – with the main parade of vintage cars and motorbikes coming through the town centre and parking on the Stanners, where there will be many other attractions.

“The Market Place will once again will have Turners Funfair and entertainment throughout the day on the main stage.

“We have reduced the price of the non-food stalls. Anyone interested in applying for a stall, please email Dawn – dawn@nemarkets.com

“For food stalls, email mark@premiercatering.info

“Anyone wishing to enter any vintage vehicles or bikes in the procession needs to email norman.rickard@hotmail.co.uk

“We are also still looking for bands and performers for the main stage. Email me – johnabeynon@outlook.com”