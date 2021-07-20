Gin shop plan for ex-Paperchase store in Northumberland

The former Paperchase shop in Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth.

And the man behind the scheme aims to be up and running ‘as quickly as possible’.

Andrew Petherick opened the Hotspur Gin Emporium, in Bondgate Without, just a few months ago and is looking to quickly expand into another of Northumberland’s historic towns.

The businessman and former magazine editor has now applied for an alcohol licence to take over the former Paperchase store in Sanderson Arcade.

He said: “It’s a shame Paperchase went into administration, but the shop is in good nick and now we just want to get it up and running as quickly as possible.

“I can’t see why we won’t get the licence, we’re not going to have under-18s buying stuff to drink in the park from us.

“If I didn’t take this chance then someone else would have.

“The model we have is working for us, people like the shop we [already] have and our products and I have a really good team around me.”

According to papers lodged with Northumberland County Council, the new shop is seeking permission to open seven days a week, selling alcohol between 9am and 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

All sales would be for consumption off the premises only, although it has also requested extensions to 7pm during the summer months, June, July and August.

Public consultation on the proposals runs until Thursday.

Contact [email protected] to find out more about the proposals or submit any comments.