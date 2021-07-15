Helping hand for firm with office near town

From left, Caroline Moody, Marcus Lux and Matthew Fretwell in Moody Logistics’ storage facility.

Gastroback was founded more than 30 years ago near Hamburg and makes professional appliances for the home kitchen, with a focus on design, quality, functionality and safety.

With increased demand for kitchen appliances, including bread and waffle makers, during the Covid-19 lockdowns, it has been working closely with Moody Logistics and Storage and its sister company MCR Services, both of Cramlington.

Moody Logistics provides extensive warehouse facilities and a pick and pack service for Gastroback’s range of 50-plus products, along with ensuring orders are delivered on time to retailers and end-users around the country.

Meanwhile, rework specialists MCR Services fit UK plugs to those appliances shipped directly from Germany. As well as PAT testing, staff also undertake minor repairs when necessary.

Marcus Lux, Gastroback’s head of export and business development, said: “We have experienced a huge demand for our quality products since launching in the UK.

“This has been helped by the fact that people have been spending more time in their kitchens during the pandemic cooking and baking.

“Very quickly, we had to increase our shipments to cope with increasing orders, particularly for such items as bread makers, waffle makers, coffee machines and raclette fondue sets.

“Fortunately, Moody Logistics and MCR Services have been able to support our UK growth ambitions and I believe this will develop into a long-term relationship.”

He added: “Gastroback wants to expand further, and we are already in the process of increasing our stock levels in anticipation of further demand.”

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, said: “We have created a one-stop shop for Gastroback.

“We know its products and its customers’ needs extremely well, and that means we can help them grow their business.”