New look for building society branch in town

The doors of the Morpeth branch of the North East’s biggest building society are set to re-open after the completion of a two-month upgrade programme.

Newcastle Building Society has created an enhanced, open plan branch in the town’s Market Place as part of a continuing multi-million pound investment programme across the whole of its branch network.

The upgraded branch will re-open on Tuesday and a celebration event will then follow in June to officially mark the completion of the project.

It will provide customers with better access to services, information and advice, as well as additional space for transactions. A community space also forms part of the new design, which offers a free location in which local people, groups and good causes can hold meetings and events.

Stuart Miller, customer director of Newcastle Building Society, said: “We strongly believe our future lies in our local communities and making this sort of investment demonstrates that we are very much here to stay on the high street.

“At a time when many financial institutions are closing branches across the region, we are reaffirming our long-term commitment to local communities by investing heavily in maintaining and enhancing a modern branch network.

“This ensures that customers have access to the high quality services and facilities that they should rightly demand of a modern financial institution like ourselves, and we’re excited that we’ll soon be sharing the excellent new facilities at the Morpeth branch with local customers.

“The reaction we’ve had in locations where we’ve already opened new branches or carried out upgrades to existing offices has been really positive, and we think people in Morpeth will very much enjoy them too.”