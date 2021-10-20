Cllr Richard Wearmouth.

The £1 million Northumberland Covid Recovery Grant fund supports businesses with their plans for projects to help them to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.

Grants which are awarded will cover 40% of eligible project costs, with a minimum grant of £6,000 and a maximum of £20,000.

This means that projects of values between £15,000 and £50,000 can be supported.

So far around 40 business have applied for funding but the scheme is open until January 31, 2022, pending availability of funds - and grants will be considered on a first come first served basis.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for corporate resources at Northumberland County Council, said: “The council has already issued in the region of £200 million in grant support to ensure as many businesses as possible survived the disruption caused by the pandemic, but we know that many businesses are looking toward long-term recovery.

"This grant is designed to provide financial support to businesses which have developed projects and plans that will make a big difference to their recovery journey.

“We have also put in place support for businesses through Advance Northumberland and Visit Northumberland, and I urge people to get in touch if they want to discuss their proposals.”

To be eligible, businesses must have a significant operational base in Northumberland, employ fewer than 250 people, and have been established prior to April 1, 2021.

They must demonstrate significant adverse impact from Covid-19, outline a credible and costed recovery plan and be able to fund the other 60% of the project costs.

More details at www.northumberland.gov.uk/businessgrants