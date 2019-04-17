Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

April 4

North East Livestock Sales sold 48 prime cattle and 887 sheep, comprising 595 hoggs and 283 cast ewes.

Cattle: All classes dearer on the week, with more butchers’ types required to meet demand.

Lim strs 237p Chibburn (to R Green & Son), 234p, 233p South Acton (to D Nicholson and R Turnbull & Sons). Angus x strs 223p Tritlington Hall (to D Nicholson). Lim hfrs 230p Nesbit (to R Martin), 216p Chibburn (R Turnbull & Sons). Angus hfrs 217p, 216p, 215p, 214p Tritlington Hall, 212p Craster.

Lim strs 1552, 1437 South Acton, 1422, 1355 Chibburn, 1406 Nesbit, 1327 Elyhaugh. Angus strs 1405, 1350 Tritlington Hall. Devon cows 985 (130p) Warton. B/W cow 900 (120p) Chibburn.

Hoggs: All weights and types dearer on the week. Overall average £97. SQQ 223p.

Beltex 126 Ferneybeds, 116, 114.50, 111.50, 110, 109 Grangemoor, 115.50 Pigdon, 107 Howick Scar. Texels 126, 114.50, 105.50 Ferneybeds, 118, 108, 105 South Ryal, 110, 105.50 Harnham Hall, 108, 107 Grangemoor. Cheviot 106.50, 101.50 Ferneybeds, 104 Hemscott Hill. Suffolk 106.50, 103 Brandon, 102 Rashercap, Low Hall, 100 Pegswood Moor. Black Face 97, 92.50 Ferneybeds.

Beltex 301p, 284p, 279p, 276p, 272p Grangemoor, 274p, 254p Ferneybeds, 269p, 263p Pigdon, 261p Great Tosson, 255p Howick Scar, 251p Newham. Texels 268p, 254p Grangemoor, 262p, 240p Harnham Hall, 240p Burnhouse.

Ewes: Heavy ewes a similar trade, leaner types dearer.

Texels 120, 104, 100 Pigdon, 104 Great Tosson, 100 East Newham, Low Hall, South Side. Beltex 104, 100 Great Tosson, 100 Houndalee. Suffolk 104, 100 Rashercap, 100 Low Hall, 95 South Ryal, 90 Haugh Head. Mules 85 East Newham, 80 Well Hill, 77 Hartlaw, Harnham Hall. Black Face 65 South East, 60 Rosebrough. Cheviots 64 Glendale Road.

Texel Rams 104 Great Tosson.