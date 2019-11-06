Northumberland project secures £3.4m to support its efforts in getting people into work

Three beneficiaries of The Bridge Project, Diane, Dawn and Leanne, at an art exhibition they organised.

The Bridge Project, made up of seven voluntary organisations led by VoiCeS Northumberland, has received the funding from the European Social Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund.

The project aims to support residents to break down the barriers in their lives, supporting them to move closer to employment.

The project is part of the Building Better Opportunities Programme and has already supported over 800 people around the county.

Removing barriers to work could include; helping to improve health and well-being, self-confidence, self-esteem, finance and employability skills. It supports people to improve their chances of accessing training, getting work experience or finding a job.