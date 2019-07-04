Retailers renew leases at Morpeth Sanderson Arcade

The shopping centre celebrates its tenth anniversary this year and that milestone also marks lease renewals for many of its original tenants.

Companies including Crew Clothing, Clarks, Body Shop, McColls and Timpsons have all further committed to the centre for the next five to ten years, along with successful North East restaurant and coffee shop brands Barluga and Central Bean.

New Look has also confirmed a further five-year lease, as well as a host of office tenants that have seen their businesses grow and expand at Sanderson Arcade.

Estates D irector at Dransfield Properties, which owns and manages the centre, James Shepherd, said: “The number of companies we have continuing to commit and invest in the town really is testament to Morpeth’s resilience as a popular retail destination.

“The a rcade has really been a catalyst for further growth and investment in the town, which has been great to see over the last ten years.

“We also pride ourselves on the partnership approach our centre team has in working on events and promotions across the whole town that have helped to elevate Morpeth as a leading North East retail and visitor destination.”

The centre is anchored by an M&S store and was officially opened by Joanna Lumley in November 2009.

Dransfield Properties has delivered further investment in the town since the first phase opened, including the second phase on the site of the former Comrades Club, which delivered new stores for JoJo Maman Bebe, Monsoon and Mountain Warehouse.

The development of the town’s former Morrisons store after the supermarket chain relocated to a new, bespoke store also created the opportunity for a new retail development on this site in 2016, bringing Next, Home Bargains and Pets at Home to the town centre.