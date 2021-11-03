US link helping Keith’s ambitions

Keith Newman at Jesmond Dene, the scene of his first USA export. Picture by Tom Stewart.

Keith Newman runs Highlights PR, which helps businesses, charities and people in the entertainment world gain media coverage.

He has recently helped Kevin Brewerton, a martial arts world champion, actor, author and artist living in Los Angeles who grew up in Jesmond Dene, to promote his latest book.

Keith said: “The experience of working with a client in LA was great and I had to consider a number of issues including time zones, culture, contacts for distributing his press release and even the way my work was written.”

In 1999, he travelled to New York and San Francisco to study work experience programmes with a Newcastle education and council delegation and on his return, implemented the UK’s first paid work experience for students with his colleagues in the gas industry.

More recently, the expertise and knowledge of one of his clients – Jason Knights from Blue Kangaroo Design – led Keith to a free programme of advice workshops held over a number of weeks from the Department for International Trade looking at exporting goods and services.