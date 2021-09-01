Northumberland co-operative buys Swarland grain store from administrators

Swarland grain store.

A Northumberland based farmer-owned cooperative has completed the purchase of the business from FRP Advisory Trading Limited.

North East Grains, based in Longhirst, near Morpeth, was established in 1987 and since then has grown to over 90 farmers members and has grain capacity of in excess of 60,000 tonnes.

This acquisition will take the total grain capacity on two sites to over 100,000 tonnes.

Matthew Curry.

As well as grain drying and storage, North East Grains offer to its members grain marketing service, crop input and energy purchasing, agronomy services and they operate a livestock feed production plant.

Managing director Matthew Curry said: “We are delighted to take ownership of this additional store at Swarland.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for our membership, and we hope to work with local farming businesses who have previously relied on the store.

“The co-operative has been exploring plans to expand their business for some time, and the opportunities that the site at Swarland bring meet the overall objectives of North East Grains extremely well.”

Unfortunately, due to the nature of administration process, North East Grain will be unable to intake wet grain this harvest into Swarland but it is looking forward to having two fully operational grain stores for harvest in 2022.

Matthew added: “We aim to meet with farmers who have previously utilised the Swarland store to discuss in detail our plans for the site moving forward.”