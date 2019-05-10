A new look and new name for early education in area

Coquet Children’s Centre’s early education provision has a new look and a new name.

The current Butterflies two-year-old provision at the centre in Hadston has been renamed Cubs & Kits Preschool, in line with a similar change at Berwick Children’s Centre.

Parents and carers of young children attending the facility, and professionals working in the local area, attended the unveiling event for this fresh look.

The new name and identity were launched with a ribbon cutting by some of the children who attend the preschool and a children’s party. The changes include new signs and interior decoration.

The 24-place nursery provides early education for children from age two until the term after their third birthday and is run by Northumberland County Council.

Vanessa Easton, early help locality manager (north) at the council, said: “Our whole ethos is about putting the children first.

“We strive to provide the best possible environment for young people to grow, develop and learn in and the centre has a fantastic reputation for providing a secure, supportive and nurturing early childhood environment.

“The preschool has now been open for over 15 years, so we felt the time was right to give it a fresh and vibrant identity to reflect the warm and friendly environment within the centre.”

The centre received a Good rating in its most recent Ofsted inspection, during which inspectors made a number of positive comments, including the following: ‘The management team is ambitious and motivated. It seeks and acts upon the views of parents, children and other professionals.

‘Parents value the service and are very complimentary about the progress their children make and the supportive and approachable staff.’

Cath McEvoy-Carr, executive director of children’s services at the county council, said: “This is an excellent facility, run by professional and caring staff.

“I’m sure under its new name and identity, it will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Anyone interested in looking around the nursery or the centre should call 01670 761496 or email northchildrenscentre@northumberland.gov.uk

Families can also go along to a Learning Together Through Play session that takes place every Monday morning from 9.30am to 11am.

At the centre, located on Bondicar Road, funding opportunities are available for parents of two-year-olds attending the nursery – including 15 free hours, voucher schemes and tax benefits.