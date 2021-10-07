Newcastle United Foundation teams up with council to launch employability programme in Northumberland

Hirst Park Pavilion, Ashington.

If you are aged 16-25 years and not currently in education or employment you could set yourself on the right track through an employability programme. The programme will aid you in gaining the skills you need to develop your career.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children and young people, said: “This is a great opportunity for those young people looking to get into work.

“Learning key skills through team building can help you go a long way and set you on the right career path for you.

"We, as a council are committed to opening up opportunities such as this within our communities, and I strongly urge you to take part if you can.”

Newcastle United Foundation will be running a series of taster days at Hirst Park, Ashington on October 13, 20 and 27 between 1pm and 3pm ahead of a week-long programme from November 1.

The Leadership Through Football course will provide an engaging introduction to leadership and developing key leadership skills through football.

Practical football activities will be used to develop football leaders and wider, transferable leadership skills such as communication, planning and adaptability.

This, alongside a mix of group workshops and peer support will provide the basis for participants to achieve an award in Sports Leadership.

Participants will also gain an accredited Emergency First Aid qualification.

Both the award and qualification will be delivered by Newcastle United Foundation.

Daniel Hancock, Senior Employability Coordinator at Newcastle United Foundation, said: “We are privileged to be able to offer this programme in Northumberland. We believe everyone aged 16 to 25 should be able to have access to the same opportunities to open up their employability skills.

“You don’t have to be into football to benefit either. There is something for everyone to gain from this. I encourage anyone who is thinking about what they want to do with their future to pop along to one of the taster days and speak with the team.”