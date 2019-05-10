Prestigious award recognises school’s arts programme

Pupils and staff at Cambo First School are celebrating after receiving the Gold Artsmark Award.

Artsmark is the creative quality standard for schools, accredited by Arts Council England.

They are supported in the North East region by Culture Bridge North East and The Forge.

The Arts Council said the following about the school’s case study that it submitted as part of the application for the gold accolade: ‘All children in Years 2, 3 and 4 successfully submitted a portfolio of work to gain their Discover Arts Award.

‘Years 3 and 4 have completed over 60 hours work in the arts and 15 of these have been independently completed.

‘All of the children have visited numerous art galleries – including Baltic, Sage and Tate – and have also visited museums such as the Science Museum, British Museum, Discovery and the Imperial War Museum.

‘Such visits are used to drive inquiry questions, which in turn lead to an exploratory approach to learning through the curriculum back at school.

‘Your children and young people are offered equal opportunity to plan, experience, participate in and evaluate a broad range of high-quality arts and cultural activities, and you recognise the importance of development opportunities delivered by specialists for your staff that have measurable effects in these areas.’

The award scheme provides a framework for teachers to plan, develop and evaluate arts, culture and creativity across the curriculum.

This enables pupils to build skills, resilience, confidence and character.

Cambo First School headteacher Paula Cummings said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Gold Artsmark Award.

“We are committed to delivering a high quality arts and cultural education and we look forward to continuing to grow with Artsmark.”