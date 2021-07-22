Progress of SEND services recognised

Cath McEvoy-Carr, executive director for adult and children’s services.

In May, inspectors from Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission spoke with parents and carers of children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities and met with Northumberland County Council and Northumberland NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) officers.

They spoke with front-line practitioners from education, health and care services in the area and reviewed a range of performance data and information – including the area’s SEND strategy, self-evaluation, joint commissioning strategy and outcomes framework.

The SEND Strategic Partnership Board oversees the delivery of the recently launched SEND Strategy, which describes the various areas of support that will be focused on over the next three years.

The county council, Northumberland NHS CCG and partner organisations are delivering the strategic priorities of working together, providing the right support at the right time, inclusive education and success for all learners, and effectively preparing children and young people for adulthood.

Cath McEvoy-Carr, the council’s executive director for adult and children’s services, said: “I want to firstly take this opportunity to thank the parents and carers, children and young people who played a vital role in this revisit.

“It was an extremely important visit to us as an authority to ensure we are doing everything we can to support those families, children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

“And, whilst we are pleased with the outcomes, and the recognition for having made a cultural change, we know we still have a long way to go, and we will continue to work to address those areas highlighted in the report.”