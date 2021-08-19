Regional recognition for SEND Centre at campus near Ponteland

The state-of-the-art SEND Centre at Kirkley Hall Campus.

The SEND Centre at Kirkley Hall Campus, located near Ponteland, is a finalist in the Value category at the 2021 Constructing Excellence North East Awards.

Part of a multi-million-pound regeneration project managed by real estate consultants Hollis, the campus’ existing Kielder Building was extended by 800 square metres over two floors to include a sensory room, a modern and innovative life-skills zone with specially adapted equipment to help students develop their independence, and an employability hub to support their progression.

It is the second award nomination for the Kirkley Hall redevelopment this year after the new Equine Centre was shortlisted in the Commercial Development category at the Insider Media North East Property Awards.

Northumberland College’s vice principal for quality and curriculum, Lee Lister, said: “This outstanding new facility and resource will enhance the education of our young people with SEND. Supporting the successful journey to independence and adulthood is a key strategic priority for our students.

“The new facility places students with SEND at the heart of the Kirkley Hall Campus, supporting inclusion and an enhanced student experience. The added value this project has created will support the students to develop key skills for independence and their next stage of education or work – including cooking, cleaning and other skills for life.

“I am excited to see the students use these amazing resources, supporting them to realise their potential and continuing to develop outstanding study programmes for current and new students.”