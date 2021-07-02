School’s delight at firm’s £3k donation for books

From left, Jill O’Dell (Joint Acting Headteacher), a group of Tritlington pupils and SinCera Retail Solutions representatives - Ali Arif (Project Manager), Martyn Lee (Managing Director), Simon Smith (Operations Director).

The children and teachers are delighted with the generous donation of £3,000 from local business SinCera Retail Solutions.

The donation came after Martyn Lee, the company’s managing director, expressed his interest in supporting current projects at his children’s school.

Joint acting headteachers Jill O’Dell and Katherine Stephenson said: “The money has enabled the school to buy a significant number of Read Write Inc home reading books, which has really enhanced the number and variety of reading books available to all of the children.

A group of Tritlington First School pupils with Katherine Stephenson (Joint Acting Headteacher).

“On behalf of the whole Tritlington community, we would like to thank Mr Lee and SinCera Retail Solutions for this very generous donation.

“The books match the phonics programme used by school and will enable the children to practise their reading with books that are consistent with their developing phonic knowledge and skills.”

One of the pupils at the school said: “I’m really excited about the new books!

“I especially like the information books, but the stories are good too.”

Mr Lee said: “Local businesses and schools have all suffered during this incredibly difficult (Covid-19) period and we have been assisted no end by the local authorities and Government.

“I feel its important to give something back to our communities and where better to start than the grassroots.

“To be able to support this fantastic rural school is an absolute honour. The staff are superstars, and the pupils are a credit to them.

“It was quite humbling to see what an impact this small gesture had.”

The donation was further good news for the pupils after the school’s new bespoke play area was unveiled in the spring. It features a Trim Trail that provides the children with a variety of physical challenges which encourage co-operation, competition and imaginative play.