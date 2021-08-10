Students praised for resilience as they collect their A-Level results

Maya McGarvey, A Level student at James Calvert Spence College, Amble, celebrates her three A*.

Unlike previous years, students did not have to sit public exams for the second year running due to the disruption experienced since the start of the pandemic.

Instead, they were given grades based on their teachers’ assessments of their performance.

Officials at Northumberland County Council have applauded the work of the county’s students with many celebrating their achievements in what has been another good year for schools.

Audrey Kingham, Director of Education and Skills, said: “Our schools have experienced yet another turbulent year due to the Covid pandemic, but our children and young people have shown great resilience, continuing home studies where it was needed, returned to school, supported others and worked towards qualifications awarded based on a range of assessments, previous assessments and work in school. You should all be extremely proud of yourselves.

“I know how important this time is for you, and what it means for your next steps. I wish you all the best in your chosen path.”

Students are now planning their next stage in life, including university and apprenticeships.

Maya McGarvey, A-Level student at James Calvert Spence College, Amble, said: “I got three A stars in Biology, Chemistry and Maths.

"I spent ages revising and I am just so pleased all my hard work has paid off. I am going to go down to London to study medicine at Imperial College.

"The teachers have been so helpful as well, they did such a good job and I had all the support I needed so it is a huge thank you to them really.”

Teachers will have based their judgement on a range of evidence, which could have included mock exams, coursework in some subjects, as well as other assessments completed in class.

Students will have only been assessed on content that they have been taught.

Schools and colleges will want, as always, to do everything they can to support students to progress to the next stage of their education or employment.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Children’s Services, said: “Our young people should be celebrated for how they have dealt with this last year. It has not been easy. So, well done to all of you.

“These great achievements can only happen if our schools and academies have the tools and buildings, they need to help all our young people thrive, something which we, as a council are committed to.”

Students still unsure about what their next steps could be following their results, can access advice from Northumberland County Council’s Careers Advice service.

For more information about the service and options available visit https://www.northumberland.gov.uk/Education/Learning/Careers.aspx#learningandskillsservicecareersguidanceteam

Cath McEvoy-Carr, Executive Director for Adult and Children Services said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank all the teachers, support staff, parents and families for the hard work they have put in this year, and for the support they have given to our young people.