Top class A-level results for Morpeth's high school

Luke Bailey, left, with Thomas Earl, who spent his gap year doing volunteer work in India and like Luke will be studying in the USA - an engineering degree at Princeton University in New Jersey. Picture by Lewis Jackson.

More than 30 per cent of all entries were A* to A grades and 81 per cent were A* to C.

Students on average achieved a B grade and a number of them performed outstandingly, including 38 who got all A* or A grades.

Nine gained all A*s – including Luke Bailey, who achieved four A*s.

The school is delighted that almost three-quarters of students are now moving into higher education at a number of high-performing universities, including Oxbridge, as well as Russell Group and Ivy League institutions.

Headteacher Clare Savage said: “These incredibly positive results represent all the hard work of our students throughout their time at KEVI.

“It is also an illustration of the dedication and commitment of the staff and parents who have supported the students to enable them to perform so highly.

“As they prepare to move on to further study or work, I would like to thank our students for the significant and positive contribution they have made to our school.

“They have excelled in so many fields and we have been so impressed by all of their achievements. We wish all of our students every success in their future endeavours.”

Leanne Johnston, head of Post 16, thanked the students for their efforts and congratulated them on their successes.

She added: "The progress each and every student has made throughout Sixth Form is exceptional, with many exceeding their target grades, which is fantastic.“

“We celebrate each and every student’s individual successes and endeavours, and are genuinely delighted at the range of destinations and opportunities our students explore after Sixth Form.

“Our departing head boy, Luke Bailey, is taking up a place at Harvard University. Another student who is headed for the USA is Rory Leonard, who will take up a place on an athletics scholarship at the University of Arkansas.

“Several students have secured outstanding apprenticeships such as PWC and Plan B with Gateshead College.

“Some of our students are taking gap years, with the departing head girl working the ski season, and others are using the key skills they have developed and heading straight into employment.”