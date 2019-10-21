Bernard Matthews Turkey Dinosaurs recall: Iceland products could contain metal pieces

Customers have been warned not to eat the products due to the safety risk posed.

The recall was made by manufacturer Bernard Matthews. The affected packs weight 450g, contain nine nuggets and have a best before date of 30 November 2019.

Which bags are affected?

Bernard Matthews Turkey Dinosaurs have been recalled.

The batch codes on affected bags of dinosaur are L19QGG3, L19QGG4, L19QHG3 and L19QHG4.

To check if any of the bags you bought contain the affected Turkey Dinosaurs, you’ll need to look at the use by date on the front of the bag.

What should you do if you have Turkey Dinosaurs at home?

If something you bought has been affected by the recall you can return it to the nearest store for a full refund. A receipt is not needed.

Bernard Matthews has apologised to customers and added that no other products are affected by the issue.

If you need more information, or you are worried, you can contact the customer care team on 020 7276 8448 (England), 029 2067 8961 (Wales) or 028 9041 7700 (Northern Ireland).