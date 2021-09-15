Clinics offering Covid vaccines and advice to mums

Drop in Covid vaccine clinics are taking place for pregnant and breast-feeding mothers.

Since August 10, more than 100 pregnant or breastfeeding people in Northumberland and North Tyneside have accepted the vaccine after speaking to a local midwife from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Due to this success, the trust is planning to have more midwives present at the Cedarwood Trust in Meadow Well this month where vaccination uptake is particularly low.

The clinics are being jointly run by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, North Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), North Tyneside Council and Pharmacy2U.

Wendy Burke, director of public health for North Tyneside Council, said: “The vaccination roll out in North Tyneside has been fantastic and I highly commend the efforts of everyone involved.

"We know some women are anxious and have concerns about the vaccine and pregnancy and these clinics have been invaluable in giving people all the support they need to make an informed decision.

“Getting the vaccination is one of the best ways to protect you and your baby from the effects of Covid-19.”

Carla Anderson, public health midwife at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We understand how complex the messaging has been around pregnant people and the vaccine.

“As we now have more evidence about the safety of the vaccine since it’s development, it is now clear that having the vaccine is the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your baby from Covid-19.