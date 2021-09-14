All the green, amber and red list travel changes expected this week

More than 20 countries are expected to come off the red list after this week’s review (Photo: Getty Images)

A major shake-up to the UK’s green, amber and red travel lists is expected this week following the next review.

The government is set to announce an update to travel rules on Thursday 16 September, with more than 20 countries tipped to move from red to green list status.

The travel reviews are scheduled to take place every three weeks, with the last update announced on Thursday 26 August.

What changes could be made to the travel lists?

Paul Charles, CEO of the PC Agency, has predicted up to 24 countries to come off the red list following Thursday’s travel review, with Argentina, Egypt, Kenya and South Africa among the countries expected to move.

Mr Charles said: “There have been no new Covid Variants of Concern since 11th May.

"Our analysis shows 24 countries should come off the UK red list immediately including Argentina, Egypt, Kenya, Namibia, Oman, Pakistan, South Africa, Uruguay, Zambia."

It is thought that Pakistan will likely move from red to amber after the next update, along with Turkey and the Maldives.

The change of status for Turkey would mark welcome news for holidaymakers who have been eagerly waiting to visit after the country spent the entire summer on the red list.

The popular tourist spot was added to the high-risk category in May and has been off limits to UK travellers ever since.

Mr Charles said the country “very much deserves to be on the amber list as it has some of the best Covid safety policies in place, especially in hotels and other tourist areas and has worked hard to reduce its infection rates."

The travel expert has suggested that the following 24 countries should all change status from red to either amber or green following this week’s review:

Argentina

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Chile

Colombia

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Indonesia

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Oman

Pakistan

Paraguay

Peru

Rwanda

SouthAfrica

Uruguay

Will the traffic light system be scrapped?

This week’s travel update could be the last announcement before the traffic light system for travel is scrapped for a more simplified two-tier approach.

The current system which sees countries categorised as green, amber or red will reportedly change to a ‘go’ and a ‘no-go’ list.

It is not yet clear if the new system will be announced alongside the travel update on Thursday, or ahead of the next review in October.

Reports suggest that the new system will see the red list significantly reduced, with countries only given red status when there are concerns of new Covid-19 variants emerging, according to The Telegraph.