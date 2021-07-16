Covid in Northumberland: The 29 areas with the highest infection rates

Latest data from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, puts the countywide rate at 654.4 positive cases per 100,000 population.

There were 2,096 confirmed new positive cases in the week to July 14.

That compares with 1,660 new cases in the week to July 7 when the rate was 518.3.

The data also reveals that the majority of positive cases were in the 10-19 age group, followed by those aged 20-29.

Here are the 29 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates...

1. Morpeth Kirkhill There were 70 positive cases in Morpeth Kirkhill in the week to July 14 and the rate is 1,332 positive cases per 100,000. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Bedlington Central There were 62 positive cases in Bedlington Central where the rate is 1,178 per 100,000. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Pegswood There were 55 positive cases in Pegswood ward where the rate is 1,073 per 100,000. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Ponteland North There were 53 positive cases in Ponteland North where the rate is 1,065 per 100,000. Photo: Google Buy photo