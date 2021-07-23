Test and Trace fails to find over 300 in Northumberland

Test and Trace workers

Department for Health and Social Care data shows 4,690 people were told to self-isolate after being in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 in the week to July 14 – the latest available data – up from 3,743 the week before.

The figures show 5,013 people who came into close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northumberland were transferred to Test and Trace meaning 323 were not reached by the service.

Contact tracers ask new patients to give details for anyone they were in close contact with in the 48 hours before their symptoms started.

In England, more than 223,000 cases were transferred to the contact tracing system between July 8 and 14, with 475,500 people identified as coming into close contact with someone who had tested positive – the highest since the week ending January 20.

Separate figures also show that 618,903 alerts were sent to users of the NHS Covid-19 app in England and Wales telling them to self-isolate.

Isolation is recommended but not mandatory, if someone is alerted by the app, while those contacted by Test and Trace have a legal duty to self-isolate.

The Government has announced plans to allow firms in sectors including transport, energy, local councils and digital infrastructure to deploy the daily testing of workers as an alternative to self-isolation.