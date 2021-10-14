The 12 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid-19 infection rates

The infection rate was 464.1 per 100,000 population for the same period, a rise of almost 17 per cent week-on-week.
The majority of those who caught Covid were aged between 10 and 19, followed by 40 to 49-year-olds.
Here are the areas with the highest rates:
1. Cramlington West
There were 59 positive cases in Cramlington West, where the rate is 1,048.3 per 100,000 people.
Photo: Google
2. Seaton with Newbiggin West
There were 48 positive cases in Seaton with Newbiggin West, where the rate is 923.4.
Photo: Google
3. Stocksfield and Broomhaugh
There were 47 positive cases in Stocksfield and Broomhaugh, where the rate is 968.9.
Photo: Google
4. Seghill with Seaton Delaval
There were 41 positive cases in Seghill with Seaton Delaval, where the rate is 668.8.
Photo: Google