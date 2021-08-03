Latest date from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, reveals there were 880 confirmed positive cases in the county in the week to July 31.

The infection rate stands at 274.8 per 100,000 population. By contrast, it was 382.8 on July 25.

Here are the 13 areas with the lowest rates.

1. Bellingham There were 0-4 positive cases in Bellingham ward where the rate is zero. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Longhoughton There were 0-4 positive cases recorded in Longhoughton ward where the rate is 22.1. Photo: Jane Coltman Buy photo

3. Hexham West There were 0-4 positive cases in Hexham West where the rate is 50.7. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Amble West with Warkworth There were 0-4 positive cases in Amble West with Warkworth where the rate is 99.2. Photo: Google Buy photo