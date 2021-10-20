The 15 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid rates after spike in cases

Latest data from Northumberland County Council, published by Public Health England, reveals there were 1,762 positive cases in the week to October 18.

The infection rate for the same period is 544.1 per 100,000 population.

There were 318 positive cases recorded on October 18, the highest daily figure since July 19.

Here are the 15 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates.

1. Bywell There were 44 positive cases in Bywell ward in the week to October 18. The rate is 968.9 positive cases per 100,000. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Ponteland North There were 45 positive cases in Ponteland North where the rate is 904.2. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Bedlington West There were 40 positive cases in Bedlington West where the rate is 894.7. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Wooler There were 40 positive cases in Wooler ward where the rate is 893.9. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales