The 21 areas of Northumberland with the highest Covid infection rates after steep rise in cases
Covid infection rates in Northumberland continue to soar, latest figures show.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:24 pm
Data from Public Health England, published by Northumberland County Council, reveals there were 1,868 positive coronavirus cases confirmed across the county in the week to July 10.
The infection rate stands at 583.3 positive cases per 100,000. By comparison, latest figures put the UK rate at 298.1.
Covid restrictions are expected to be further eased on July 19.
Here are the 21 areas of Northumberland with the highest rates...
