Free health walks in Ponteland area

A new weekly health walk is due to start in the Ponteland area next week.

Organised by Active Northumberland, it is free to join and will be led by friendly, trained volunteers who are on hand to provide encouragement and support.

The new group is part of Walking for Health, a national network of more than 350 local walking groups.

If you want to take part, all you need is a pair of comfortable shoes with good grip and support for your feet.

If it is a hot day, make sure you take a bottle of water and a waterproof or umbrella will come in very handy if rain is forecast.

Volunteer group leader Gordon Allan knew that walking groups were established in the west area of Northumberland, such as Hexham and Prudhoe, and thought it would be useful to have one in Ponteland.

He said that he approached Active Northumberland staff at Ponteland Leisure Centre and told them that if they could help recruit volunteers, he would be able to help co-ordinate things for the new group.

Gordon added: “Lasting between 60 and 90 minutes, the walks are all on good footpaths and require no specialist equipment other than sunscreen, a pair of stout walking shoes/trainers and a jacket to keep you warm and dry.

“The initial walks have been chosen to enable those not used to walking to build up confidence and fitness. They can also be helpful for those trying to get their strength back after an operation.

“There is a social aspect because they will enable participants to meet new people and our volunteers will make sure everyone is safe and nobody gets left behind.”

Starting next Tuesday, May 7, the walks will take place every Tuesday – from 10.30am at Ponteland Leisure Centre, with assistance dogs only.

Loraine Oliver, a health walk co-ordinator for Active Northumberland, said: “Just turn up a few minutes before the start of a walk.

“You’ll have great company, trained walk leaders and safe walking routes to get you on your way to healthier lifestyle.”

For more details, call her on 01670 622368.