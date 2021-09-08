That’s according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst surgeries in Northumberland and beyond.

Across the country, 83% of people described their overall experience as ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’, slightly higher than last year’s rate of 81.8%.

But two-in-five (42%) admitted to avoiding making an appointment when they had needed one.

The most common reason for this was not wanting to be a burden on the NHS, followed by not wanting to catch Covid.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said they were ‘very good/poor’.

In the original data, 67 surgeries had survey response numbers so low that the figures were not published. These surgeries have been omitted.

1. Glendale Surgery There were 251 survey forms sent out to patients at Glendale Surgery. The response rate was 58%. Of these, 88.3% said it was very good and 10.37% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Burn Brae There were 259 survey forms sent out to patients at Burn Brae Medical Group. The response rate was 58%. Of these, 84.28% said it was very good and 15.3% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Bellingham Practice There were 256 survey forms sent out to patients at Bellingham Practice. The response rate was 48%. Of these, 83.12% said it was very good and 14.98% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Corbridge Health Centre There were 263 survey forms sent out to patients at Corbridge Health Centre. The response rate was 57%. Of these, 79.69% said it was very good and17.5% said it was fairly good. Photo: Google Photo Sales