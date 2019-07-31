Sir Bobby during his pomp as manager of Newcastle.

The former England and Newcastle United manager lost his long battle with lung cancer on July 31, 2009. But not before he had raised millions to establish the cancer charity, the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

This led to the creation of the Sir Bobby Robson Cancer Trials Research Centre in Newcastle, which works to improve the treatment and diagnosis of the disease and study new drugs. It was opened by Sir Bobby himself just five months before he died.

His widow, Lady Elsie Robson, said: “We’ve all missed him a great deal and still do. All the family and his friends of course.

Lady Elsie Robson, right with Professor Ruth Plummer, director of the Sir Bobby Robson Cancer Trials Research Centre.

“I’ve found the Foundation very helpful in that respect. It was something Bob was very passionate about and it’s given us all a focus. For myself especially, because I really do enjoy all the events and the people I meet through the charity.

“Many people are in a similar position to me because of cancer and it’s good to feel part of something so special. I know Bob felt that, too. After he launched the charity, he truly felt like he was a manager again and that he had a job to do.

“We were married for 54 years and did a lot together. It was sometimes challenging. We moved house 27 times as football took him around Europe, but it was always interesting.

“He was very supportive of me and my career, too. It was natural to him that I should want to work and I was a nurse, then a teacher and a small business owner, as well as bringing up the boys.

“Then I suppose we both reached an age when you’re supposed to relax but that wasn’t really in his nature. Even though he was ill, he was determined to set up this charity and he was extremely proud of it.

“It’s amazed me how much we’ve been able to do through the Foundation.